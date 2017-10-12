Fire department: No one injured in Saginaw apartment fire

A fire broke out at a Saginaw apartment complex on Thursday, but no one was injured.

It happened at the intersection of N. Michigan and Throop shortly before 11:30 a.m., the Saginaw Fire Department said.

The residents and a dog escaped without any injuries, the fire department said.

The fire started in the attic and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.