Flint Festival of Quilts - WNEM TV 5

Flint Festival of Quilts

The Flint Festival of Quilts takes place Oct. 12-14 at the following locations:

Flint Public Library

  • Oct. 12 - 11 a.m. - 8p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 14 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Greater Flint Arts Council

  • Oct. 12 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 14 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Flint Masonic Temple

  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

The Stockton Center at Spring Grove

  • Oct. 14 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church

  • Oct. 12 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Oct. 14 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Beans Cafe

  • Oct. 12 - 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.

The Local Grocer

  • Oct. 12 - 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 13 - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 14 - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
