The Flint Festival of Quilts takes place Oct. 12-14 at the following locations:
Flint Public Library
Greater Flint Arts Council
Flint Masonic Temple
The Stockton Center at Spring Grove
First Presbyterian Church
Good Beans Cafe
The Local Grocer
