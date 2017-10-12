Sheriff's office identifies woman killed in September crash - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office identifies woman killed in September crash

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 60-year-old Freeland woman.

Vickie Berry was riding her motorcycle on N. Meridian Road just north of M-20 on Sept. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Berry was transported to Midland Michigan Medical Center for treatment. She was pronounced dead on Oct. 9.

The vehicle that struck her was driven by Lexis Miller, 18, the sheriff's office said.

Miller, of Midland, was in the Shell gas station parking lot when she pulled out into the roadway striking Berry, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Miller did not see the motorcyclist.

Miller had three passengers in her vehicle and none of them were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

