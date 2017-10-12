GM to shut Detroit factory for 5 weeks to control inventory

General Motors plans to shutter a Detroit car factory for five weeks, laying off 1,500 workers as it tries to keep inventory under control.

The Detroit-Hamtramck plant makes the Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac CT6, Buick Lacrosse and Chevrolet Volt gas-electric hybrid. It will be shut down through the end of the year starting Nov. 20.

GM also plans to lower the assembly line speed at the plant starting Oct. 20. The company says fewer than 200 workers will be laid off on that date. GM says the action should stabilize production at the factory.

Impala sales are off 32 percent through September, while Volt sales are down 6 percent and LaCrosse sales are off 21. CT6 sales are up 51 percent for the year but fell 27 percent in September.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.