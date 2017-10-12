School district says not participating in National Anthem is 'constitutional right'

The Midland Public School District issued a statement on the national controversy involving the protests during the National Anthem at football games.

"While some may be offended by peaceful acts during the Anthem, actions that do not create a disruption are within students' constitutional rights," Superintendent Michael Sharrow said in the statement.

The statement was issued after the district learned some students do not intend to stand during the National Anthem at Friday night's football game between Midland and Midland Dow.

The statement went on to say the district encourages all audience members to stand and be respectful during the anthem.

"Midland does not sanction this type of activity. Indeed, the district believes that patriotism and love of country should be encouraged and celebrated as reflected in our school policies," the statement read.

You can read the full statement here.

