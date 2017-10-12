Flint Police Department under investigation

A local police department is under investigation for allegedly looking into the background of a mayoral candidate.

Michigan State Police said members of the Flint Police Department illegally checked mayoral candidate Arthur Woodson's criminal history.

Woodson claims officers were trying to spread their findings on Facebook.

Misuse of the criminal database could result in jail time and fines for anyone involved.

