Library receives $100K donation to help in restoration efforts after flooding

A Mid-Michigan library was struggling to recover after flooding devastated large parts of Mid-Michigan back in June.

Now the library has received a major donation to boost the restoration efforts.

The Grace A. Dow Memorial Library sustained $1.5 million in damages from the flooding.

On Thursday, a huge donation came in to help them rebuild. Frank Altimore, representing the Friends of the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library, delivered a check for $100,000 to help with rebuilding costs.

"This money is really critical for us because the insurance money that we received for the repairs and cleanup is not going to cover all the expenses, all the rebuild, what was lost during the flood," said Melissa Barnard, library director.

Altimore said it is the right thing to do.

"We felt, as the friends of the library, that it was our calling to initiate a movement in our city to fundraise the renovation of the basement," Altimore said.

Barnard said their help will have a significant impact on the entire community.

"It's hard to describe what it would mean to have the library up and running with full services. Our youth department was effected and those children come in every day looking for their special library and their special books," Barnard said.

The library is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2018. Barnard said she will be ready.

"You'll probably see me jump for joy because I'll be so excited. We do plan to have an open house. We want to invite the community back. We want to let them know that their patience, their support has meant everything to us in getting back where we need to be," Barnard said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.