A misty last gasp

It was a day that was about as Fall-like as you can get here in Mid-Michigan. Cloudy skies locked an unseasonably cool air mass in place, but mostly held off on producing any major wet weather. That's a trend that won't quite hold into tonight, though.

Tonight

Wednesday's rainmaker will take another run at us tonight as low pressure over Ohio briefly backs in across southern Michigan. Areas of drizzle and mist will gradually break out this evening, leading again to wet roads and uncomfortably damp conditions. In many cases, the misty conditions will develop into occasionally dense fog, complicating things with pockets of poor visibility.

Temperatures will hold largely steady overnight thanks to the lingering clouds and fog. Low will only slip a few degrees into the low and middle 50s with light and variable winds.

Friday

Some lingering fog and drizzle will greet early-risers on Friday, adding an extra degree of hassle to the morning drive in some areas. We'll shed both quickly as the morning rolls on, largely due to shifting and increasing winds winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. This will thin out the fog, but will have limited success in coaxing our clouds to move on.

Despite mostly cloudy skies, there won't be much of a need to layer up like we've had for the past 2 days. The winds will give our temperatures a nice boost back into the upper 60s to around 70 during the afternoon. A few of us may even sneak in a few breaks of sunshine, but these will be limited as a cold front over the northern Plains begins its approach late in the day.

The Weekend

We still sorely need the rain here in Mid-Michigan, but I think we would all agree that Mother Nature could have some better timing. Periods of rain and some scattered thunderstorms will spread back in across the state on Saturday, some of which could be on the heavier side. At least it will be a good day to get some indoor chores done or curl up with a good movie.

Afternoon highs will climb into the middle and upper 60s with occasional rain and thunderstorms set to continue throughout Saturday night before finally coming to an end on Sunday morning. This weekend's rain could be poised to prove even more helpful than Wednesday's, with early indications pointing to an inch or more for most of Mid-Michigan. We'll keep you updated on the numbers as the event draws closer.

Temperatures will begin to dip quickly behind the cold front when it passes to our east on Sunday. A day that begins in the middle to upper 60s will drop to the low 50s, and possibly upper 40s by evening!

Will that sharp drop back to fall last, though? Find out in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!