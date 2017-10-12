A weekend lashing from rain & wind

Our luck held out surprisingly well on Friday the 13th. We managed some peeks of sun and temperatures hit 70 in several locations, but that luck will run out as we move into the weekend.

Overnight

With clouds back in control thanks to a cold front sinking across Michigan, scattered showers will spill their way back into the region overnight. Most of the rain will be on the lighter side, but will prove enough to make the roads slick for overnight travel.

Even with the threat of rain, it will be a night of good sleeping weather. We'll see little in the way of wind, so leaving the windows cracked slightly for some fresh air should prove a good option. Overnight lows will remain comfortably mild in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday & Saturday Night

Mother Nature might not have the best timing in this case, but we do still sorely need some rain. Friday night's cold front will sink into northern Ohio and Indiana by Saturday morning, and will briefly stall out like its predecessors. Even with the front passing south of us, many of us will still wake up to scattered showers, which will become a common presence throughout the day.

An area of low pressure emerging from the Rockies will slide into the central Plains on Saturday afternoon, gathering its strength as it begins a trek toward the Great Lakes. As it becomes better organized, the system will also tap into a reservoir of moisture off of the Gulf of Mexico, dragging it all northward in our direction.

Scattered showers throughout the afternoon will eventually develop into several periods of heavy rain that will spread in across the region beginning Saturday evening, likely accompanied by a few stronger thunderstorms. In addition to the heavy rain, winds will begin to increase sharply as the low cuts across Lake Michigan toward the Mackinac Straits. Daytime winds that will range from about 5-10 mph, will stiffen up to 15-25 mph during the night along with gusts that could top 30-40 mph at times.

While that's already a lot to digest, there's more. The embedded thunderstorms will harbor an isolated possibility of severe weather in the form of damaging winds. There is also a small chance that the gusty winds produced by the storms could lead to a few brief spin-up tornadoes.

Temperatures on Saturday night will rise as a warm front swings northward through the region, reaching the middle and upper 60s by morning as the rain tapers off to showers. Rainfall amounts will generally range from 1"-2" by the time the steady rains come to a close, but locally higher amounts of up to 2.50"-3" are not out of the question.

All in all, we're looking at a triple threat on Saturday night. Heavy rain could result in localized flooding, increasing winds may result in downed trees and power outages, and the slight chance of isolated severe weather. Make sure to check back with us for updates from the First Warn 5 Weather Center.

Sunday

The second half of the weekend will have its own share of active weather. Temperatures will begin the day by spiking to the middle and upper 60s directly ahead of an approaching cold front. That front will bring about a dramatic change in temperatures throughout the day, sending us into a free fall that will drag us back to the low 50s and even upper 40s by evening.

Winds will make a sharp turn into the northwest as the colder air spills in, maintaining a steady 20-30 mph for most of the day. Gusts anywhere from 35 to 50 mph will be possible as well, and may prompt a Wind Advisory to be issued. Keep an eye on our Weather Alerts page for updates.

Clouds will break slightly behind the passing front as well, but will still hold the lion's share of the skies. On top of that, scattered lake effect showers will also make an occasional appearance, so we won't be completely dry just yet.

