Spirit fall to the Soo 6-3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario – On Wednesday night, the Saginaw Spirit and the Soo Greyhounds faced off for their first of eight meetings this season. The Spirit held the lead twice throughout the game but the Greyhounds scored five unanswered goals to take the 6-3 decision over the Spirit.

In the first period, Keaton Middleton earned his first point of the season after coming back from the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp. Middleton’s first point came from an assist on the Spirit’s first goal of the game at 9:19 of the period on Damien Giroux’s second goal of the season. At 9:48 of the period, Ryan Roth put the Soo on the board to tie the game with help from Morgan Frost and Anthony DeMeo. The Spirit earned a one-goal advantage for the second time when Damien Giroux earned his second goal of the game with a wrap around on Villalta’s left pad. Assisting on the goal were Hayden Davis and Caleb Everett. Tonight’s game was the first time that Everett had seen the ice since the Spirit opening night and also marks his first OHL point. Shots on goal in the first period favored the Spirit 21-10, which is a Spirit season high for shots on goal in a period. The Spirit led 2-1 after the first period.

In the second period, the Spirit gained a two-goal advantage when Ryan Stepien earned his first career OHL goal. Stepien went down the right wing and sent the puck past Villalta’s blocker side, assisting on the goal at 2:23 was Brock Hill. At 4:19, Mac Hollowell scored and the goal was under review for possibly offside. The officials deemed it a successful goal. Shortly after at 10:18, Hollowell earned his second goal of the night to tie the game. At 16:39, Boris Katchouk earned a power play goal to give the Soo their first one-goal advantage of the night. The Spirit led in shots on goal 31-22 but the Soo lead, 4-3.

In the third period, Evan Cormier and Matthew Villalta held their ground for the most of the period. At 15:07, Morgan Frost earned a power play goal to give the Soo a two-goal advantage. Jack Kopacka followed Frost with a goal at 15:49, which gave the Soo five unanswered goals. Final shots on goal favored the Spirit 41-33 but the Greyhounds took the 6-3 decision.

Applebee’s Three Stars of the Game:

Mac Hollowell (SOO) – 2G, 2A, +2 Morgan Frost (SOO) – G, 2A, +2 Damien Giroux (SAG) – 2G

The Saginaw Spirit return to The Dow Event Center on Saturday, October 14, 2017. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. against the Kitchener Rangers and again on Sunday, playing host to the Mississauga Steelheads. The puck drops for Covenant Kids Night at 5:30 p.m.

