Man killed helping friend on Lake Fenton

A man is dead after trying to help a friend remove a boat from a Mid-Michigan lake.

According to the Tri-City Times, Fenton Township Police reported to a home near Lake Fenton after a man fell into the water and severed his leg in the process.

It happened Thursday around 12:45 p.m. at a home on Brown Street between Bowles and Ford Streets.

A deputy for the Genesee County Sherrif's Department pulled the man from the water and was applying CPR.

The man was taken to the Genesys Health Park in Grand Blanc where he was pronounced dead.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating.

