Plans in the works to turn old YMCA in Bay City into housing

Plans are in the works to bring new life to a local community.

The Bay City Housing Commission recently purchased the old YMCA in Bay City.

The building is located on the corner of Columbus and Madison Avenues.

Housing Commission CEO Bill Phillips said the purchase was made in August following a study about the dire situation of affordable housing in the city.

Right now, it's not clear what type of housing the commission wants to put there, but in response to concerns posted on a community Facebook page, Phillips said it will not be a high-rise.

He also said some nearby property owners may be asked to sell their land to add to the project.

TV5 will bring you much more on this story as we dig deeper in the coming days.

