Another Michigan mother in court battle over not vaccinating child

Another Michigan mother is in a heated court battle after refusing to vaccinate her child.

Lori Matheson objected Thursday to a court order that found her daughter should get vaccinated.

The attorney for the child's mother called Dr. Toni Lynn Bark to the stand. She told the court she is a doctor who studies the potential adverse effects of vaccines.

Lori Matheson is trying to convince the judge her family is pre-disposed to auto-immune injuries and a "23 and Me" genetic test will show that.

Matheson said the test should have been done before any recommendation to vaccinate.

The attorney for her daughter's father said the child's doctor recommended the vaccines and said her church allows them.

Another mother, Rebecca Bredow, was sentenced last week for contempt of court after she refused a court order to get her son vaccinated within one week.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation) / CBS News / WXYZ. All rights reserved.