Weaver: Trump Administration responding to open letter over water issues

The Trump Administration is reportedly responding to Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's open letter to the mayor of the devastated city of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The letter was sent to Carmen Cruz, who prompted criticism from Trump after she called the federal response to the disaster there inefficient.

In it, Weaver touched on the critical water issues urban communities face.

Weaver said the letter prompted calls from the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs that could lead to discussions with the White House.

