Rep. Gary Glenn announces candidacy for state Senate

A Mid-Michigan lawmaker is making a major announcement.

Rep. Gary Glenn announced Friday his candidacy for the 31st District state Senate seat, which is comprised of Bay, Lapeer and Tuscola Counties. The seat is currently held by term-limited Sen. Mike Green.

Glenn said he was persuaded to run for the position by "individuals and major area employers who believe my long-term leadership and impact on public policy, especially energy policy, will help make Michigan more competitive in the future for new industry and new jobs."

"The single biggest cost of doing business for Dow Chemical, the single largest employer in mid-Michigan, is the cost of electricity," Glenn said. "Among those I asked for counsel, the verdict was unanimous that the chance to serve eight years in the state Senate would allow me to have more impact on that issue and be of more value to mid-Michigan families, employers, and our economy than serving one remaining two-year term in the House."

Glenn is scheduled to discuss the announcement at an event in Bay City on the southeast corner of Euclid and Ionia.

Doors to the event open at noon.

