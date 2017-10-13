Soggy weekend setting up in Mid-Michigan

After a few weeks of quiet weather, it seemed like we couldn't buy some rain in the Mid-Michigan area. But this week, we've definitely flipped over to a wetter pattern and it looks like that will continue right into the weekend.

Today & Tonight

Clouds remain stubborn over Mid-Michigan this morning and that's keeping temperatures in the middle 50s out the door for everyone this morning. While there is some patchy fog and drizzle, for the most part we're in reasonable shape this morning.

Skies will stay cloudy through today, with very little change in our atmosphere expected for Friday. Some drizzle may linger in a few areas today, but overall, we'll be mostly dry. Despite the stubborn cloud cover, we should jump back into the middle 60s this afternoon with some upper 60s possible in southern areas.

Most will remain dry for Friday evening plans and high school football, but a few showers may be approaching out ahead of our next system. Best chances for a shower during the evening would likely be in western areas near US-127 and around US-10 and northward.

Better chances for rain will hold off until the overnight period into Saturday morning as a cold front slides into the region and stalls out over Mid-Michigan. With the clouds continuing, a dramatic drop off in lows is not expected with middle and upper 50s overnight.

Saturday & Sunday

That stalled frontal boundary will hang out in Mid-Michigan through Saturday, making a slight movement back to the north as a warm front. Rain and thunderstorms will move along that boundary through the day and continue well into the evening hours.

With that rain moving over largely the same area all day long, rainfall totals should be rather impressive and helpful to the abnormally dry conditions around the area. Totals of 1-2" will be possible from late Friday night through Sunday morning.

Rain eventually tapers off by Sunday afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the area. While clouds will be slow to leave, this front will finally give us a noticeable air mass change by Sunday evening, which will usher in brighter days to start next week.

Temperatures on Saturday should be in the middle to upper 60s, some 70s to the south, and remain fairly steady through early Sunday morning. During the day on Sunday, temperatures will gradually fall behind the front. This sets us up for a chilly start on Monday morning in the 30s.

One thing we'll need to watch for on Sunday will be gusty winds, that may approach 30-40 MPH. While not as strong as last weekend's winds, a few power outages may be possible during the day on Sunday.

