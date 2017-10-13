Man sentenced in drunk driving crash involving 2 children - WNEM TV 5

Man sentenced in drunk driving crash involving 2 children

LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man will serve time in prison for his role in a traffic crash that police say could have seriously hurt two small children.

On Monday, Oct. 9, a Lapeer County judge sentenced Richard Page, 35, to the Michigan Department of Corrections for a prison term of three to five years.

The crash happened in April of 2016 in Elba Township.

Police said infant car seats prevented two children – a 2-years-old girl and 8-month-old boy – from suffering serious injuries after the car they were in overturned.

Page was the driver of the car, according to police. Investigators said his blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit.

They also found Page was driving 96 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone seconds before the crash.

Another passenger in the car, 32-year-old Jessica Rodgers of Grand Blanc, was seriously injured. 

