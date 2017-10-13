WATCH: Mole-brawling video goes viral on Facebook

A video of two Michigan moles brawling it out has gone viral on social media.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources posted the video to its Facebook page on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The video shows two eastern moles fighting. Moles are very territorial and will event fight to the death, according to the DNR. Luckily, the two go their separate ways after a short tussle.

The DNR said moles are "master excavators." They’re capable of pushing through and moving hundreds of yards of ground during its short life span of three years.

The video was taken by Pat Lederle, according to the DNR, and has been shared more than 23,000 times.

