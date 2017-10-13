More than 46,000 deer crashes in Michigan last year

It’s deer mating season and that means Michigan drivers across the state are at a greater risk of hitting them on the roads.

According to the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, there were 46,870 crashes between vehicles and deer in Michigan last year.

Of those crashes, 1,240 resulted in injuries and 14 caused deaths.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Department said swerving off the road to avoid a deer often results in worse damage than hitting the animal straight on.

They also warned drivers not to “overdrive” your headlights to give yourself more time to react.

A study by State Farm ranked Michigan ninth in the nation for deer crash danger with the odds around 1 in 85.

