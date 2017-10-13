Do you know who killed Ryan Tsatsos?

Authorities continue to search for the driver responsible in the death of a Central Michigan University freshman.

Ryan Tsatsos was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking to his residence hall just after midnight on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.

Family said the 17-year-old was attending a party on Halloween night when he decided to walk back to his dorm with some friends. Shortly after midnight on Crawford Road an unknown driver hit Tsatsos and killed him.

Crime Stoppers of Flint & Genesee County said Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 they are advertising Tsatsos’ case by putting up billboards in Mt. Pleasant for the university’s homecoming weekend.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward and Tsatsos' family is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a metallic blue color. The vehicle would likely have front passenger side damage and potentially fender, windshield and hood damage.

Ryan's parents aren't giving up. They said they will never stop looking for the person that took their son away from them.

"I don't care why. I don't care if it was an accident. I don't care if you had been drinking too much. If you just didn't see him, just come forward. Because believe it or not, it will, that person will have some peace and we'll have a little bit of peace as well," Paul Tsatsos said.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

