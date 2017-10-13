Police present at Frankenmuth schools after possible threat made

Parents and students may notice an extra police presence Friday after a threat was allegedly made against the Frankenmuth School District.

According to law enforcement sources, Superintendent Adele Martin sent a letter to parents and students saying an anonymous tip from the OK2Say tipline reported a student overheard individuals joking about a potential threat.

“That student did the best possible thing and informed an adult who then reported it to the tipline, and our liaison officer was then notified. We take all threats seriously until proven otherwise,” Martin said in the letter.

Martin told parents the Frankenmuth Police Department is investigating the credibility of the threat.

“At this time, they have provided us with the direction and oversight necessary to allow us to proceed with our regularly scheduled school day,” Martin said. “We are grateful to the parent and student who did exactly as we ask: if you see something, say something.”

Officers will be on campus Friday as they investigate the situation, according to the letter.

Read the full statement here:

Good morning, parents and students. This is Adele Martin, Superintendent of the Frankenmuth School District and today is Friday, October 13,2017. I'm calling to share some important information with you as we get ready to head off to school this morning. Last night, we received an anonymous tip through the OK2Say tipline informing us that a student overheard individuals joking about a potential threat. That student did the best possible thing and informed an adult who then reported it to the tipline, and our liaison officer was then notified. We take all threats seriously until proven otherwise. The Frankenmuth Police department moved swiftly into action, assessing the situation and determining the credibility of any threat. At this time, they have provided us with the direction and oversight necessary to allow us to proceed with our regularly scheduled school day. We are grateful to the parent and student who did exactly as we ask: if you see something, say something. Their action, and the subsequent response of the Frankenmuth Police Department, has allowed us to assess the situation and put specific measures in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff. Officers will be on campus today to further observe and assess the situation, to obtain additional information in order to complete their investigation and identify those responsible, and to ensure our students have a normal school day and a safe learning environment.

