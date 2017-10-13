Stranger danger incident reported at Flint elementary school

Officials are warning parents and students to be on guard after a reported stranger danger incident.

In a letter sent to Freeman Elementary School parents on Thursday, Oct. 12, Superintendent Bilal K. Tawwab said a child reported being followed on his way to school by a stranger in a vehicle.

The stranger was described as a man dressed in all black. The student said they were stopped by the man and then followed by him in a four-door black car.

The stranger drove away once the student reached Ogema Avenue and never reached school grounds, according to the letter.

The student immediately reported the incident to school officials and the Flint Police Department was called, Tawwab said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department or the school at 810-760-1230.

