First annual Fall Seed Swap at Bay City Market

Bay City’s City Market will host a community seed swapping event.

Farmers will get the chance to exchange different seeds with other farmers.

The event takes place Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during regular market hours.

“This event is open to all, from the seasoned heirloom seed collectors to those new to the world of gardening,” said Ruthy Shemanski, the Market Manager.

Shemanski also said Fall Seed Swap will feature three guests speakers, including:

10:30 a.m. Laura Stockwell presenting “Preserving and Using Your Garden Herbs”

11:45 a.m. Jordan Goss presenting “Pasture Raised Proteins”

1 p.m. Ben Cohen presenting “Seeds and Stories”

“If you have seeds to share or swap, you will not want to miss this community event,” Shemanski said. “No seeds? No problem, just come and enjoy.”

The event is free to the public.

