Help Garber Chevrolet donate to the Cancer Society with a hashtag

Help Garber Chevrolet donate to the Cancer Society with a hashtag

Posted: Updated:
LINWOOD, MI (WNEM) -

Garber Chevrolet in Linwood is taking part in Chevrolet’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

For every #IDriveFor used on Twitter or Instagram, Chevrolet will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

For members with Garber Chevrolet in Linwood who use the hashtag, Garber will match the donation by giving members $5 for their next service visit. Just show the dealership the hashtag from the member's Twitter or Instagram post and they will add the $5 to the preferred owner account.

This is the seventh year in a row that Chevrolet has partnered up with the American Cancer Society to raise awareness of breast cancer. Through the partnership, Chevy has contributed $7.8 million to the American Cancer Society.

