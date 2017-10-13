Flint Twp assault leaves man in critical condition

A man from Flint is in critical condition after an assault in a mobile home park.

On Oct. 12 around 11:12 p.m., Flint Township Police officers responded to a call from the 2400 block of Elmwood Dr. in the Pasadena Mobile Home Park.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who was seriously injured from an assault that happened at the residence.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man from Flint Township who was involved in the assault.

The victim was taken to a local hospital under critical condition.

The suspect was placed in the Genesee County Jail.

The incident is under investigation and the case will be presented to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

