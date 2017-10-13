Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns - WNEM TV 5

Ford offers repairs to address Explorer exhaust gas concerns

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
DETROIT (AP) -

Ford is offering to inspect and repair about 1.3 million civilian versions of its Explorer SUV at no cost to owners in response to complaints of exhaust fumes leaking into passenger cabins.

The company maintains the vehicles are safe but says it will do the work because some customers are concerned.

Ford says it will send letters to owners of 2011 through 2017 Explorers starting the week of Nov. 13. Dealers will check for leaks in rear liftgate gaskets and seal them if necessary. They'll also reprogram the air conditioning to let in more fresh air.

Spokesman Mike Levine says the work will be done regardless of mileage or whether the SUVs are under warranty.

U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints of exhaust fumes and carbon monoxide inside Explorers.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.