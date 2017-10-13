Sheriff: More than 3 pounds of marijuana seized from home

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office seized more than three pounds of illegally grown processed marijuana.

The discovery happened on Oct. 12 while a deputy was performing a routine liquor inspection at a business near Caro, Sheriff Glen Skrent said.

The deputy received a report of several suspicious people in the area who were acting nervous, Skrent said.

Michigan State Police arrived to the area to assist and they found three people in a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania, Skrent said.

Investigators were then led to a house in Tuscola County's Freemont Township.

It was at that house where the marijuana and several plants were discovered, Skrent said.

Investigators said one of the people from Pennsylvania said they came to Michigan because marijuana is more accessible there than in Pennsylvania.

The investigation is ongoing.

