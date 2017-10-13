Black Googler Network visits Mid-Michigan

A group dedicated to helping black Americans break into the tech industry paid a visit to Mid-Michigan. They are called the Black Googler Network.

Throughout Flint’s water crisis, help has come in various forms and now Google is joining that list.

More specifically, Black Googler - one of the company's largest employee groups - with a mission of promoting diversity and inclusion for the black community.

“We know that there is still a crisis here in Flint and wanted to bring awareness that the amazing work the community has already been doing,” said Lynette Barksdale, the head of Black Community Engagement at Black Googler Network. “And we wanted to lend a hand to support them in any way that we could. So that’s why we decided to come up to Flint.”

This isn’t the first time Google has offered help to cities in Michigan. Their annual outreach trip has supported residents in Detroit and Ann Arbor, which is encouraging residents in Flint.

“We have a lot of young people who’ve come up from Detroit to help us in this endeavor, to ensure that some of the homebound are getting water,” said Ira Edwards, pastor from Damascus Holy Life Baptist Church.

Google is doing more than just bringing clean water to Flint, they’re also helping to provide financial and health benefits to residents who want it as well.

“We will be convening at a resource fair later today, which will be really exciting for the organizations to come together and provide resources to the community at large,” Barksdale said.

Throughout the day residents can expect to see volunteers from Google around the Flint area, but what Edwards hopes comes from all this is a reminder to the world that the water crisis still isn’t over for those in Flint.

“Just about everywhere I go, people think that the water situation is taken care of in Flint because it’s no longer in the headlines, but I guarantee you we still have a problem here,” Edwards said.

Google also has branches to help people of other ethnic backgrounds get started in tech.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.