Flint schools rally together at pep assembly ahead of football game

There's nothing quite like homecoming for high school students.

It's fun, exciting and there's lots of cheering.

At Flint's Southwestern Academy on Friday the school spirit culminated into one big event - the pep rally. That's where students had the chance to cut loose before the game.

"My favorite thing about spirit week, it's the pep rally. Because we all just come together, you feel me. And it just be so fun. We do games. You find out who wins and it's just fun," said Zartirio Eddiugton, senior.

This year's pep rally was a combination of Flint Southwestern Academy and Northwestern.

"A lot of the decisions about coming together and being together and the unity is driven by the students. And I think because of that, it's easy for us as adults to kind of ride that wave and so the kids are pumped about, they're excited about it. And you just can't help but be excited with them," Flint Southwestern Academy's Principal Dr. Maria Boyd-Springer said.

Springer is also a former educator at Northwestern. She said she feels a personal connection to many of the students.

"It's really exciting, having been the principal of an accelerated learning academy that's housed at Northwestern. And I also was the assistant principal of Northwestern. So most of the students I've seen since seventh grade up," she said.

For Zartirio, he said he looks forward to this day all year. Especially since he is one of the football players on the team.

"We feeling like we're gonna come out here and play with out hearts and take the win. And we will beat Saginaw," he said.

