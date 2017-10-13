Midland STEM school celebrates grand opening

Families and community leaders in Midland are celebrating the state’s first STEM school.

Central Park Elementary is a model for the state. It was built specially to let kids explore and create using science, technology, engineering and math.

The school’s celebration on Friday included speakers like Attorney General Bill Schuette and Dow Dupont Executive Chairman Andrew Liveris.

Students at Central Park Elementary in Midland have a lot to sing about these days. They have a brand new STEM Exemplary School at their disposal.

The district held a community-wide celebration at the school to thank both the public and private sectors for making the first of its kind STEM school in Michigan possible.

Michael Sharrow, superintendent of Midland Public Schools, said it has been an adventure from day one.

“Nothing but positive so far involving the school. There’s a few bumps in the road,” Sharrow said. “It’s a different school than we’ve ever built before so we’re still kinda learning what’s working, what’s not working in the school as well.”

The celebration began with speeches from leaders throughout the region who said they all hold a special place in their heart for the city of Midland, like Attorney General Bill Schuette who happens to be a product of Midland Public Schools.

“My wife and I are proud alums of Midland Public Schools and this is a signature day,” Schuette said. “And really a significant day because we’re planting the seeds for growth and we’re talking about the future and how you help people have a pathway to success.”

Each featured guest at the celebration focused on the importance of STEM-based learning nation-wide and even internationally, especially when it comes to job placement.

Liveris said STEM education will be the key to success.

“If we hope to prepare this next generation of ours, those young children for the challenges that they will face and the opportunities that will define this modern century of ours, this 21st century, it’s crucial that we bring STEM back into the core of learning," Liveris said.

