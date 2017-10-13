Residents concerned about executive order ending Obamacare subsidies

When President Donald Trump decided to end the subsidies that are a part of Obamacare, he sent a shockwave through the system.

"I'm very concerned," said Takera Madison, supporter of Obamacare.

Madison is on Obamacare, which is something the president is trying to dismantle.

President Trump signed an executive order that puts a stop to federal money that reimburses insurance companies for making health coverage more affordable for low-income people like Madison.

"I don't have any income. I get food stamps and that's all. I don't get cash assistance. I don't have a job," Madison said.

Madison is not alone.

"There's about 300,000 people statewide who are on what we call the market place or Obamacare. And about 60 percent of those folks get some type of subsidy. So it's going to impact quite a bit," said Jim Milanowski, CEO of Genesee Health Plan.

Milanowski believes insurance companies will raise premiums to offset the loss of that federal money. That could price some people out of coverage.

Milanowski helps low-income people find the best insurance options for them.

"People make appointments with us and we try to problem solve whatever is going on. I expect to have a lot more business starting Nov. 1," Milanowski said.

Meanwhile, State Attorney General Bill Schuette sounded off on the president's executive order.

"Obamacare is not working. Everybody knows it," Schuette said.

Schuette supports the president's executive order. He hopes more changes are ahead.

"Have insurance cross state lines. We need to increase the age of coverage from 21 to 26. We need to have market based solutions, not what a government is trying to force health care down people's throat. And let people choose their doctor and the type of healthcare program they want," Schuette said.

As for Madison, she is happy with the health coverage she has now and would like lawmakers to allow her to keep it.

"I just hope that somebody here will hear us out and stick with Obamacare," Madison said.

Congressman Dan Kildee released a statement saying the president's decision could send insurance premiums for some people in Michigan up nearly 60 percent.

Kildee went on to say Republicans must drop their obsession with repeal and instead be willing to work with Democrats to find bi-partisan improvements to the system.

