You can meet the original Michael Myers from Halloween

Michiganders are getting the chance to meet the actor who played Michael Myers in the original 1978 film Halloween.

On Oct. 13th and Oct. 14th, haunted house goers at the Awaken Haunted Attraction in Leslie can get the ultimate scare by meeting the original Michael Myers from the movie Halloween.

Once attendees reach the end of the haunted house, Tony Moran will be waiting for them.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at 4760 Churchill Rd. in Leslie, MI 49251. Tickets cost $24.

For $20 you can also get an autographed photo of Moran. You can also pose for a photo with him for free.

