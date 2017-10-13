Veterans honored during military appreciation night at football game

One Mid-Michigan school held a military appreciation night at its football game on Friday.

"We weren't greeted with much enthusiasm. In fact, we were pretty much put down at the time," Veteran Roy Shankel said about the Vietnam War.

That's why the military night at Breckenridge High School meant so much to the veterans and service people who were honored.

"What a warm feeling to have coming from the community and the leadership to have us here leading the football team," said Tom Hearst, Gulf War veteran.

Assistant Coach Richard Ramereiz said there is a large number of veterans in the community.

"I think it really takes pride in the community in the fact that we're here for them and they're here for us," Ramereiz said.

The veterans were brought out on the field during the Star Spangled Banner and honored during the halftime show. Team members even wore the stars and striped on their socks.

The veterans said being acknowledged for what they did makes it all worthwhile.

"They mean everything to me. The flag means everything to me," said Lon Bush, Vietnam veteran.

