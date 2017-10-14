It's going to be a gray and dreary Saturday

Hopefully any of your outdoor plans for this weekend can either be moved inside or put off until the rain manages to hold off. We do need the rain, but it can be frustrating when that rain falls on the weekend. Showers will be scattered through the afternoon, but it's really this evening that we need to keep an eye on for strong storms.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Saginaw, Midland, Bay, Isabella, and Gratiot counties through tonight. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in most of these areas with some locally higher amounts.

Today

Keep the umbrella handy all day. It might not rain every single second, but you can expect the skies to stay gray with reduced visibility in many spots. Scattered showers will begin to pick up in intensity this afternoon as a low pressure system develops out over the plains. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we move through the afternoon hours as well. You can keep track of the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar. Temperatures throughout the day will stay in the low 60s until a warm front moves through the area and warms us up this evening. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

This Evening

Our major concern will be this evening as the cold front associated with the low pressure system moves into Mid-Michigan. The air will be very humid and the ingredients for stronger storms will be coming together. That is why the Storm Prediction center has put Flint, the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and areas to our southwest in the Slight Risk Category for severe weather. The rest of Mid-Michigan is in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The major threats will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. Stay up to date on all watches and warnings with our Weather Alerts Page.

Tonight

While severe threats will begin to diminish tonight, we'll still have the opportunity for heavy downpours to cause flooding throughout parts of Mid-Michigan. Rain amounts will range anywhere from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 3 inches possible. This will be more than enough to cause ponding on roadways and minor flooding at the very least. If you run into flooded roadways, do not attempt to drive through the flood waters. Be safe, turnaround, and find an alternate route to get to where you are going. Temperatures overnight will stay steady in the low to mid 60s with winds out of the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers will continue to linger into the day tomorrow under mainly cloudy skies. The passage of a cold front overnight will lead to declining temperatures throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and decline into the 50s and even the upper 40s in some spots by tomorrow evening. Winds will be very breezy as well out of the west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times.

