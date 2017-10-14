Some heavy rain expected overnight

Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous this evening. Rain will be heavy at times, especially after 10 p.m. It will be important to stay weather aware in case any of the storms turn severe. Winds will be very strong behind the cold front tomorrow and will help usher in cooler air throughout the day. Keep it tuned to TV5, wnem.com, and the TV5 mobile app for any and all updates.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Isabella and Gratiot counties through tonight. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible in most of these areas with some locally higher amounts.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Mid-Michigan from 2 a.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Sunday. Winds will be sustained out of the west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. These strong winds will have the ability to cause damage to tree limbs and power lines.

Stay up to date with the latest watches and warnings on our Alerts Page.

This Evening

Our major concern will be this evening as the cold front associated with the low pressure system moves into Mid-Michigan. The air will be very humid and the ingredients for stronger storms will be coming together. The Storm Prediction Center has taken Mid-Michigan out of the Slight Risk category for severe weather. However, we are still in the Marginal Risk category which means we're not out of the woods just yet. The best time for severe weather to roll through Mid-Michigan will be after 10 p.m. The biggest threats associated with these storms will be heavy downpours and gusty winds. You can keep track of the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar.

Tonight

While severe threats will begin to diminish tonight, we'll still have the opportunity for heavy downpours to cause flooding throughout parts of Mid-Michigan. Rain amounts will range anywhere from 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts of up to 3 inches possible. This will be more than enough to cause ponding on roadways and minor flooding at the very least. If you run into flooded roadways, do not attempt to drive through the flood waters. Be safe, turnaround, and find an alternate route to get to where you are going. Temperatures overnight will stay steady in the low to mid 60s with winds out of the south southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers will continue to linger into the day tomorrow under mainly cloudy skies. The passage of a cold front overnight will lead to declining temperatures throughout the day on Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the low 60s and decline into the 50s and even the upper 40s in some spots by tomorrow evening. Winds will be very breezy as well out of the west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph at times.

Early Next Week

High pressure will build in for the start of the work week. This will lead to decreasing clouds on Monday with mostly sunny skies the rest of the week. Highs will start out chilly on Monday in the upper 50s, but will rebound into the upper 60s to around 70 the rest of the week.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.