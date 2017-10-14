Wind advisory for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella County - WNEM TV 5

Wind advisory for Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella County

A wind advisory has been issued for Clare County, Gratiot County, and Isabella County.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said the advisory starts Sunday, Oct. 15, from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds will be coming in from the northwest at 30 to 40 mph with wind gusts up to 55 mph.

