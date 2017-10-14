Wind advisory for multiple Mid-Michigan counties

A wind advisory has been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

The wind advisory includes:

Lapeer County

Midland County

Shiawassee County

Sanilac County

Tuscola County

Saginaw County

Bay County

Genesee County

Huron County

The National Weather Service in Detroit said the advisory starts Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind gusts will peak at 50 mph immediately downwind of Saginaw Bay over Huron and Tuscola counties.

The National Weather Service said the wind will likely blow down tree limbs and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected from the strong winds.

The strong winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

