Wind advisory for multiple Mid-Michigan counties

A wind advisory has been issued for multiple Mid-Michigan counties.

The wind advisory includes:

  • Lapeer County
  • Midland County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Sanilac County
  • Tuscola County
  • Saginaw County
  • Bay County
  • Genesee County
  • Huron County

The National Weather Service in Detroit said the advisory starts Sunday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winds will be coming in from the southwest at 25 to 35 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind gusts will peak at 50 mph immediately downwind of Saginaw Bay over Huron and Tuscola counties.

The National Weather Service said the wind will likely blow down tree limbs and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected from the strong winds.

The strong winds will make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

