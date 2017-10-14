3 year old receives gunshot to the head - WNEM TV 5

3 year old receives gunshot to the head

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Flint Police Department report a 3-year-old boy received a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the Hurley Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened at Carpenter Rd and Dort Highway.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a burgundy or dark red 90s Pontiac Grand Prix with rear tinted windows.

This vehicle was last seen traveling east on Carpenter Rd from Dort Highway.

Flint Police are investigating this case.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.