3 year old receives gunshot to the head

Flint Police Department report a 3-year-old boy received a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to the Hurley Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened at Carpenter Rd and Dort Highway.

Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a burgundy or dark red 90s Pontiac Grand Prix with rear tinted windows.

This vehicle was last seen traveling east on Carpenter Rd from Dort Highway.

Flint Police are investigating this case.

