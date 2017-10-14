Bill to reduce Michigan auto insurance premiums is in peril

Legislation to reduce Michigan's high auto insurance premiums by letting drivers opt out of mandatory unlimited medical coverage is in peril, with majority Republicans lacking enough support to pass it on their own and many Democrats pushing an alternative plan.

House Speaker Tom Leonard says he needs 10 to 15 of the chamber's 45 Democrats to help move the bill to the Senate. That means 19 to 24 of the 63 House Republicans are opposed.

He is relying on Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, whose city residents face the highest rates in the U.S. and who is a leading proponent of the plan, to bring Democrats on board. Some are open, but many remain resistant weeks after the measure was introduced, which suggests the proposal could stall.

