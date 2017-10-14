Coast Guard warns mariners of hazardous lake conditions

The Coast Guard is cautioning mariners across the Great Lakes due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions throughout the weekend.

Gale watches and warnings are issued in many areas along the Great Lakes for the weekend.

The National Weather Service said a gale watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 39 to 54 mph have significantly increased, but the time or location is uncertain.

The warning is intended to give time to mariners who may consider changing their plans.

Those visiting the shoreline should be cautious while the watches and warnings are underway. The Coast Guard strongly advises people on the shoreline to stay off rocks, jetties, and piers as high waves and heavy surf can take a person into the water.

The Coast Guard encourages to check the weather forecast before going out on or near the water. They also advise to stay aware of weather conditions as it could easily save your life. Even after the hazardous weather conditions have moved on, it can still take a day for lake conditions to calm down.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.