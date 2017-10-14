Flood watch extended in Shiawassee, Tuscola, and Genesee County

The areal flood watch has been extended to some southeast Michigan counties.

The National Weather Service in Detroit has expanded the flood watch from Saturday 4 p.m. to Sunday 4 a.m. and it includes Shiawassee County, Tuscola County, and Genesee County.

Several showers and thunderstorms are expected through Saturday evening and into the night. The showers could bring one to two inches of rainfall with it. Thunderstorms make it possible for some locations to receive closer to three inches.

Urban, low lying areas, and poor drainage areas are most likely to see flooding. Water levels in rivers, streams, and creeks are expected to rise with a potential of minor flooding.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.