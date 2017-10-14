Consumers Energy prepares for severe weather

As winds increase and thunderstorms develop, Consumers Energy is preparing for a quick response to any power outages.

Much of Lower-Michigan will see some severe weather conditions from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Consumers Energy said it is monitoring the weather, mobilizing resources, and making other preparations for a quick response to any service interruptions.

Consumers Energy encourages customers to visit their website for more information about what to do during and after a storm.

