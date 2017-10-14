Car crash rolls over tractor in Greenleaf

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that rolled a tractor and sent one man to the hospital.

Sanilac Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call that a car and tractor were involved in an accident.

The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 14 on W Bay City Forestville Rd near Germania Rd in Greenleaf Township.

According to Sanilac County Sheriff’s Deputy Otto Kutach, a Kubota M6040 loader tractor was traveling westbound on W Bay City Forestville Rd and preparing to turn left into a private drive. The operator, a 16-year-old male from Cass City, looked for cars and then turned on his left turn signal before turning.

A 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, driven by 31-year-old Ashley Chase from Cass City, was traveling westbound on the same road. When Chase’s vehicle came over a hill, she saw the loader tractor in front of her. Chase thought the hazard lights were on and moved into the opposite lane to pass the tractor.

When Chase got closer, she realized the tractor’s left turn signal was on. She tried to stop as the tractor made its turn, but her vehicle hit the rear of the tractor. The impact caused the tractor to roll over and ejected the driver.

The driver of the tractor was taken to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe.

Chase was treated and released on the scene by Cass City MMR and Bingham Fire Department.

Chase was wearing her seatbelt during the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. She was issued a citation for the accident.

Copyright 2017 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.