Friday the 13th was a lucky day for one Michigan lottery player

Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Mega Millions Player right here in Michigan.

That player is one of two ticket holders to win a share of Friday’s $43 million jackpot. The ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Waterford. The other ticket was bought in Rhode Island. Each winner will get $21.5 million.

The winning numbers for Friday's game were: 02-07-18-26-31.

The jackpot win marks the fourth time since 2003 that a Michigan player won the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday the 13th. Three previous winners were:

Fred Topous of Kent City who won the $57 million jackpot on June 13, 2008

Kendall Warren of Kalamazoo who won the $27 million jackpot on May 13, 2011

Kelsey Zachow of Port Huron who won the $66 million jackpot on June 13, 2014

