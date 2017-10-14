Blue Star Mothers celebrate their 75th anniversary

They are the mothers of the men and women who fight for our country and tonight they were celebrating a special anniversary.

The Blue Star Mothers of America are coming together at the historic Durant Hotel in downtown Flint for their 75th anniversary.

Blue Star Mothers are women who have children who have served in the military or who are still in the armed forces.

“I’m very proud of the organization,” said Beverly Boke, a member of Blue Star Mothers.

Boke has children and grandchildren who have served in the military and. She also said her grandmother was also apart of the group in 1945 and she is honored to walk in her steps.

“We do a lot of things,” Boke said. “Whatever we can do to support the troops and support each other.”

Blue Star Mothers started in Flint in the 1940s and spread all over the nation. Members come together to visit hospitals, send care packages, and support the mothers who have lost a child in the service.

Joe Mishler, the Chairman of the Friends of McFarlan Veterans Memorial Park, said he comes from about three generations of women who were Blue Star Mothers.

“We felt it was important to honor these people,” Mishler said.

Mishler said the ceremony is a welcome moment at a time of controversy regarding respect for the American Flag and what it represents.

“Let’s see a really beautiful side where people really do a lot good for our service people,” Mishler said.

The Blue Star Mothers of America has more than 275 chapters across the United States and you don’t have to be a blood relative to join, legal guardians are welcome as well.

