Zoo Boo at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo

Children are getting an early jump on Halloween.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is hosting it’s annual Zoo Boo. A chance for kids to come in costumes and get treats, win prizes, watch Doctor Slime, and that’s just for starters.

Zoo Boo continues Sunday, Oct. 14 and through the next two weekends.

Tickets are $6

