Bundle up tonight

The cold front has passed through Mid-Michigan and our temperatures are really starting to drop like a rock. We'll continue to see that decline through the morning hours tomorrow. You'll definitely want to keep a jacket with you both tonight and tomorrow. Interestingly enough, tomorrow will be the coldest day of the week as high pressure sets up to our east and will help pump in warmer temperatures starting on Tuesday.

The Wind Advisory for all of Mid-Michigan has been canceled. For the latest watches and warnings, check out our Alerts Page.

Overnight

Winds will still be breezy overnight, but not nearly as bad as they were during the day. We can expect sustained winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Keep track of winds in your area with our First Warn 5 Wind Tracker. As the cold front moves away from us, the cloud cover will slowly decrease overnight. Lows will really plummet into the upper 30s in many spots.

Monday

High pressure will be building in from the west which will lead to a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be a bit cooler than average, only topping out in the mid 50s. To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Page. Winds this time will not be nearly as breezy, out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Rest of the Week

That same high pressure will really take over and we can expect mostly sunny skies just about all week with a few passing clouds. Highs will manage to rebound back above average by Tuesday and will stick in the mid to upper 60s and even pushing 70 by Friday.

