Strong winds may cause issues today

Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Mega Millions Player right here in Michigan.More >
Friday the 13th turned out to be a lucky day for a Mega Millions Player right here in Michigan.More >
Authorities say a New York high school had to be placed on lockdown after a fight broke out among students and another brawl erupted when their parents arrived.More >
Authorities say a New York high school had to be placed on lockdown after a fight broke out among students and another brawl erupted when their parents arrived.More >
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that rolled a tractor and sent one man to the hospital.More >
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that rolled a tractor and sent one man to the hospital.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Kochville Fire Department are responding to a personal injury accident.More >
Saginaw County Sheriff's Office and Kochville Fire Department are responding to a personal injury accident.More >
An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail.More >
An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail.More >
Flint Police Department report a 3-year-old boy received a gunshot wound to the head.More >
Flint Police Department report a 3-year-old boy received a gunshot wound to the head.More >
The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees. That's about one in five Americans.More >
The COLA affects benefits for more than 70 million U.S. residents, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans, and federal retirees. That's about one in five Americans.More >
Legislation to reduce Michigan's high auto insurance premiums by letting drivers opt out of mandatory unlimited medical coverage is in peril, with majority Republicans lacking enough support to pass it on their own and many Democrats pushing an alternative plan.More >
Legislation to reduce Michigan's high auto insurance premiums by letting drivers opt out of mandatory unlimited medical coverage is in peril, with majority Republicans lacking enough support to pass it on their own and many Democrats pushing an alternative plan.More >