Strong winds may cause issues today

Our attention today turns from heavy rains to strong winds. These winds are all associated with a classic fall low pressure system that continues to intensify as it progresses to the northeast. The strongest of those winds will occur right in the middle of the afternoon. Some damage can be expected as a result.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for ALL of Mid-Michigan until 8 p.m. this evening. Winds will be sustained out of the west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. Power outages as well as damage to tree limbs can be expected. For the latest watches and warnings, check out our Alerts Page.

Today

The low pressure system is really gaining some steam as it moves to the northeast. A cold front will move through Mid-Michigan today. Expect mainly cloudy skies with lingering showers as a result. Behind that cold front we can expect much cooler temperatures. In fact, our temperatures this afternoon will actually be declining instead of increasing. This means our warmest temperatures will occur in the morning when we are in the low 60s and then will decline to around 50 by this evening. To see how cool it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Page.

The major story today will actually be the strong winds behind the low pressure. Winds will be sustained out of the west northwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times. This will have the ability to cause power outages and minor damage to cars and buildings.

Tonight

Winds will still be breezy overnight, but not nearly as bad as they were during the day. We can expect sustained winds out of the west northwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. As the cold front moves away from us, the cloud cover will slowly decrease overnight. Lows will really plummet into the upper 30s in many spots.

Monday

High pressure will be building in from the west which will lead to a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. Highs will be a bit cooler than average, only topping out in the mid 50s. Winds this time will not be nearly as breezy, out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Rest of the Week

That same high pressure will really take over and we can expect mostly sunny skies just about all week with a few passing clouds. Highs will manage to rebound back above average by Tuesday and will stick in the mid to upper 60s and even pushing 70 by Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

