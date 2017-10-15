Significant weather advisory for Mid-Michigan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a significant weather advisory these Mid-Michigan counties:

Tuscola

Monroe

Wayne

Lapeer

Lenawee

Oakland

Saginaw

Shiawassee

Genesee

Livingston

Washtenaw

This advisory will continue until noon.

The National Weather Service said the Doppler radar indicates heavy showers along a line extending from near Saginaw to near Williamston to near Quincy. The movement of the shower is at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph with brief but heavy rainfall during these heavy showers. An isolated thunderstorm is possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near:

Saginaw, Perry, Morrice and Bridgeport around 11:10 a.m.

Fowlerville around 11:20 a.m.

Frankenmuth and Reese around 11:25 a.m.

Howell, Cohoctah, Byron and Oak Grove around 11:30 am

Vassar, Hudson and Addison around 11:36 a.m.

Linden around 11:40 a.m.

Hartland, Fenton and Clayton around 1145 a.m.

