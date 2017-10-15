Down power line on S Euclid Rd in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Down power line on S Euclid Rd in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Southbound lanes of S Euclid south of Wilder Rd are closed due to a down power line.

The down power line is in the middle of the road.

Drivers are asked to find a different route.

